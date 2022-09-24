News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

UPDATE: City of Osage Beach Updates Efforts Being Made after a Sewage Spill and Sinkhole Discovered Near Grand Glaize Bridges

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Sep 23, 2022

The City of Osage Beach has confirmed a sewage overflow which made its way on Wednesday to the lake in the area of the Grand Glaize bridges. City Administrator Jeana Woods says it was an “all-hands-on-deck” response involving city officials, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency, the Osage Beach Fire District and the Department of Natural Resources. It’s not immediately known how much sewage reached the lake but Woods does also say that a sinkhole discovered in the area is likely the cause of the overflow problem which, for the time being, has been mitigated by the initial response. The situation, likely cause and other details will continue to be looked at with further updates expected to be released by the city. The overflow did not affect any service to residents and businesses.

 

 

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Harvest Season Is Here And Tractors Are Taking To Lake Area Roadways

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Politics State News Top Stories

Schmitt Favored To Win US Senate Seat In New Poll

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

UPDATE: City of Osage Beach Updates Efforts Being Made after a Sewage Spill and Sinkhole Discovered Near Grand Glaize Bridges

Sep 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Harvest Season Is Here And Tractors Are Taking To Lake Area Roadways

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Politics State News Top Stories

Schmitt Favored To Win US Senate Seat In New Poll

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins