BREAKING: Lake Area Firefighters Busy Saturday Night

It’s a busy night, Saturday, for Lake Area firefighters with a natural cover fire in Osage Beach and a house fire in Lake Ozark. The natural cover fire was reported in the area of Castle Court, off Bluff Drive, with structures in danger. That fire was reportedly extinguished when a house fire was then reported, with flames showing through a roof, in the 400 block of Lucy Road, off Carol Road. Further information indicates that the blaze, at least, likely started as a flu fire. Firefighters are, apparently, still on the scene of the Lucy Road incident. KRMS News

