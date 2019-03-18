BREAKING: LOPD Officer, Reportedly, Injured During a Transport to the Miller County Jail

(UPDATE, 5:23pm): The incident is being described as an inmate “just being a little unruly.”

Details are sketchy at this time but the KRMS Newsroom is working on a possible breaking story about an officer from the Lake Ozark Police Department being injured during an incident along highway-52. What is known, according to the highway patrol, is that the incident did not involve a traffic crash and, reportedly, happened during a transport to the Miller County Jail. The officer was, apparently, injured and is being taken to the hospital to be checked out. KRMS will pass along further details as they become available.