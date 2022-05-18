The next step is taken toward, what will be, a major development in Camdenton. The board of aldermen, Tuesday night, approved a pre-annexation agreement with MO Lake Development which clears the way for MO-Lake to annex a portion of a 2000-plus acre parcel of land. The future development will have the cities of Camdenton and linn Creek, highways 5 and 54, and the lake serving as borders. Development plans are calling for a mix of commercial, industrial and residential. Phase-1 of the development, according to Blake Hodits and Brandi Freese, will focus on various housing options and a new hotel. Other options are also being considered for the development.

