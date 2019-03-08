BREAKING: Missing Columbia Man Apparent Murder Victim in Miller County, Three Arrests Made

Murder in Miller County…the body of a Columbia man, reported missing about a month ago, has been discovered in a wooded area near Brumley. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says law enforcement responded to the scene and located the body of 41-year-old Aaron Brantley and the vehicle he was reported to be in. According to the press release, an autopsy is set for Monday in Columbia although preliminary investigation discloses that Brantley died of a gunshot wound. The investigation also led to the arrests of three individuals at three different locations in Miller and Camden Counties…they are unidentified pending the filing of formal charges and are being held in the Miller County Jail. Sheriff Gregoire also says the investigation continues and anyone with information of the apparent murder is encouraged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Department.

