News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

BREAKING: Missing Columbia Man Apparent Murder Victim in Miller County, Three Arrests Made

By Leave a Comment

 

Murder in Miller County…the body of a Columbia man, reported missing about a month ago, has been discovered in a wooded area near Brumley. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says law enforcement responded to the scene and located the body of 41-year-old Aaron Brantley and the vehicle he was reported to be in. According to the press release, an autopsy is set for Monday in Columbia although preliminary investigation discloses that Brantley died of a gunshot wound. The investigation also led to the arrests of three individuals at three different locations in Miller and Camden Counties…they are unidentified pending the filing of formal charges and are being held in the Miller County Jail. Sheriff Gregoire also says the investigation continues and anyone with information of the apparent murder is encouraged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Department.

 

The following is a press release issued (5:42pm) by the Miller County Sheriff’s Department: brantley release

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!