News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 24, 2022

The much-hyped Osage Beach Outlet Mall project hits a brick wall and, at least for now, will not happen as planned. Mayor Michael Harmison tells KRMS News that the city received a letter terminating the funding agreement with the marketplace LLC due to the developers not agreeing with the city’s choice of a financial consultant to oversee the process. As a result, the city considers the notice of termination as a withdrawal of the TIF application and all associated requests for development assistance. City officials have also been instructed to stop any work on the project and the special meeting planned for Monday has been cancelled. Mayor Harmison also says he is hopeful that the project can be revived at some point down the road.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Promotions Top Stories

Slap Fighting Championships Comes to Lake of the Ozarks

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News

Miller County “Most Wanted” List

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Promotions Top Stories

Slap Fighting Championships Comes to Lake of the Ozarks

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News

Miller County “Most Wanted” List

Jun 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com