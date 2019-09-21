BREAKING: Osage Beach Walmart Supercenter Evacuated

Police and fire department personnel are on the scene at the Osage Beach Walmart Supercenter after the store was evacuated. Although few details are being released at this time, shoppers and employees inside the store were notified over the public address system to immediately leave through the closest exit and get, at least, 50 feet away from the building. Officials on the scene are confirming to KRMS News that a gas line leak is the reason for the evacuation. More details are expected to be released once it is safe for people to go back in the store.