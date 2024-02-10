BREAKING: Rest of Donnie Erwin’s Remains are Recovered

Although no official information is being released, there’s been another break in the case of the recent discovery of Donnie Erwin’s remains in a small farm pond in Camden County.

Erwin went missing back in late December-2013 with the case baffling local authorities until his car was discovered in December of this past year in the pond near Camdenton by a drone operator.

A titanium leg and, at least, some of Erwin’s remains were found shortly after the car, which had a matching license plate belonging to Erwin, was pulled from the pond.

Activity with law enforcement and firefighters at the pond was reported on Friday with Erwin’s sister posting comment on social media that the pond was being drained enough so “the rest of Donnie’s remains” could be found.

Another social media post by Jimmy Brashear from the sheriff’s office confirms that the rest of Erwin’s remains were recovered on Friday which will allow the family to put Donnie to rest.

No foul play was suspected in Erwin’s disappearance and death.