BREAKING: Several Left Homeless After 5-81 Motel Fire

Several residents are displaced after fire causes significant damage at the 5-81 Motel in Camden County. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the blaze was reported around 9:00 Wednesday morning. Several departments responded and there were no injuries to any of the residents or firefighters though a couple pets were lost in the blaze. The Red Cross is also on the scene while the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire. KRMS News will pass along more details when available.