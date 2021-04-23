News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Shooting On Bagnell Dam Strip – One In Custody / No Injuries Reported At This Time

By

Photo By Lake Resident Jeremy Anderson On Facebook

****Update….

Police Chief Gary Launderville has submitted this release with additional details on the shooting………

Shooting on Strip

***Previous story:

 

BREAKING: Police in Lake Ozark report there were “shots fired” on the Bagnell Dam Strip Friday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Gary Launderville, one person is in custody and no one was injured.

Photos on social media show officers on the roadway with numerous shell casings on the ground.

The area near Dam Good Slice was, and may still be closed off to the public, while an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more details as they become available.

