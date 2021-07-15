News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

BREAKING: Shooting Reported At Casablanca In Lake Ozark

By

 

Update from Lake Ozark:

One person is dead and four others injured in a shooting about 8 pm tonight , Thursday, near Casablanca on The Strip in Lake Ozark.

One or more suspects are being detained.

More information will be released when available.

KRMS has also learned that the response to the shooting was extremely fast, as a number of police officers from across the state are currently in town for a convention and happened to be dining across the street.

The shooting was apparently between two rival biker gangs. It is unconfirmed, but witness reports say the leader of one of the gangs may have been killed.

There continue to be unconfirmed reports from witnesses on the scene of additional injured.

As soon as more information is released, we will bring it to you here.

 

Previous story:

We are getting reports of a shooting on the strip at Casablanca.

Unconfirmed reports from residents on social media indicate 1 person may be dead and the shooter may have a hostage.

We are awaiting confirmation from Lake Ozark Police.

This is a ongoing fluid story and we are researching the reports….

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com