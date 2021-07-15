BREAKING: Shooting Reported At Casablanca In Lake Ozark

Update from Lake Ozark:

One person is dead and four others injured in a shooting about 8 pm tonight , Thursday, near Casablanca on The Strip in Lake Ozark.

One or more suspects are being detained.

More information will be released when available.

KRMS has also learned that the response to the shooting was extremely fast, as a number of police officers from across the state are currently in town for a convention and happened to be dining across the street.

The shooting was apparently between two rival biker gangs. It is unconfirmed, but witness reports say the leader of one of the gangs may have been killed.

There continue to be unconfirmed reports from witnesses on the scene of additional injured.

As soon as more information is released, we will bring it to you here.

Previous story:

We are getting reports of a shooting on the strip at Casablanca.

Unconfirmed reports from residents on social media indicate 1 person may be dead and the shooter may have a hostage.

We are awaiting confirmation from Lake Ozark Police.

This is a ongoing fluid story and we are researching the reports….