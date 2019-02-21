News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

BREAKING: Shoplifting and High Speed Pursuit Starting in Osage Beach Nets Two Female Suspects

Two people are in custody after a report of a shoplifting in progress turns into a high-speed pursuit through parts of the Lake Area. Osage Beach Lieutenant Michael O’Day says the sequence of events started around 1:15 Thursday afternoon when officers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods on the parkway.

      NEWS-2-22-2019 Pursuit-Arrests - 21st February 2019

Sergeant Scott White, from the highway patrol, tells KRMS News that the patrol’s aircraft was in the area and a spike strip used to terminate the pursuit on highway-54 between Eugene and Brazito. The two unidentified females then attempted to flee on foot but were captured moments later. They have since been transported back to Osage Beach. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Friday in Camden County.

