The Camden County Sheriff’s Department now say that two people are in custody and several stolen items recovered from an Osage Beach hotel after a routine traffic stop.

Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines says the sequence of events started around 2:00 this (Friday) morning when a drug K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies, detectives and officers from Osage Beach then converged on the Hawks Nest Lodge where the driver had been staying and discovered more controlled substances, paraphernalia and a large amount of stolen goods.

It wasn’t immediately known where the items were stolen from. The two suspects were booked into the Camden County Jail and were awaiting formal charges to be filed.

Law enforcement was on the scene for about six hours and the investigation continues.