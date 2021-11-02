BREAKING: Voters Shoot Down Both OBFD Ballot Questions

The final, unofficial, numbers are in and voters in the Osage Beach Fire Protection District convincingly shoot down both ballot questions on Tuesday. The Camden County Clerk’s Office reports that question-1, to authorize $13 million in general obligation bonds for a new fire house and associated equipment, was defeated by a count of 335-252, or just over 57% compared to 43% of the total vote. Question-2, to establish a paramedic program, was defeated by a count of 372-217. or just over 63% of the voters opposed to the issue. There were 590 ballots cast out of a possible 6,289 representing a total turnout of just under 9.4%.