BREAKING: Westbound 54 Closed Near Eldon Due to Several Vehicles Involved in Pile-up

UPDATE:  Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says they now have one lane of 54 Westbound open

 

Westbound 54 near Eldon is described as being at a standstill and closed to traffic due to several vehicles being involved in a pile-up. At this time, not many details are available other than the main incident, apparently, happened near Opie Road. Traffic is backed up, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Department, past Eugene and well into Cole County. Emergency personnel are on the scene and it’s not known, at this time, how long it will take to clear the scene. Officials are urging motorists to stay away from the area and off the roadways until further notice. KRMS News will pass along more details when made available.

Filed Under: Top Stories

