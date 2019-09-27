Breast Health Discussion Planned at Lake Regional

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As part of their efforts to provide important information to women about the disease, Lake Regional Oncologist Dr. Maggi Coplin will be hosting a breast health discussion October 15th.

Coplin says the discussion is free and will cover everything from warning signs and symptoms to diet and the way genetics can impact the likelihood of contracting breast cancer. It’s a free event, but registration is required. Call 573-348-8222 for more details.