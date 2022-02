Lake area lovers have a new way to show their spouse they care this Valentine’s Day. Bridal Cave is set to host its annual free vow renewal event February 13th in the caves. The event features a romantic location to say your “I-Dos” again, and comes with extras like flowers, dinner gift certificates, free portraits and more. Bridal Cave is even offering lifetime passes to the cave for attendees. The event last from 9a.m. until 5p.m. and does not require a reservation.

