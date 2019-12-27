Bridal Cave Turning Christmas Trees into Fish Habitat

Now that Christmas is officially over, it’s time for a program that has become another lake area tradition – getting rid of your tree. Bridal Cave wants to help. They’ll take your tree off your hands and use it to create fish beds. Over the last four years, they’ve converted over 300 trees into new habitats for the fish. The trees will be placed in the Niangua Arm this year. If you want to help, simply take all the decorations off of your tree and drop it off at Bridal Cave and Thunder Mountain Park, 526 Bridal Cave Road. Drop-offs will be accepted from 9am until 4pm daily with the exception of New Year’s Day. You’ll even get a coupon for 25% off admission for the 2020 season for every tree you donate.