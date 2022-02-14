The Bridal Cave free vow renewal event was reportedly a success! Over 200 couples attended the event Sunday between 9a.m. and 4p.m. Bridal Cave offered a unique Valentine’s Day outing for couples, who also received free flowers, candies, portraits, and gift certificates and more, all from local vendors. Event staff collected data about the couples who attended, and reported that the longest relationship was 63 years, while the newest was just over one year. One couple even came all the way from Wyoming for the event. A grand prize of a one-night stay and golf package with dinner at Old Kinderhook Lodge was awarded to one lucky couple.

