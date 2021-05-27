News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Bridge Over Truman Lake To Close Until December For Repairs

By

If you plan to be west of Lake of the Ozarks in Benton County after June 1st, you might need alternate route.

MoDOT says the Route 83 bridge over Truman Lake will be closed for resurfacing.

New guard rails will also be added during the project.

Signs and message boards will be in place to alert drivers and to give instructions.

The work on the bridge is expected to wrap up December 1st at a cost of $1.8 million dollars.

 

***Additional Info***

Route 83/Truman Lake Bridge CLOSED Beginning June 1 for Rehab Project

Benton County – Drivers should look for alternate routes when the Missouri Route 83 bridge over Truman Lake in Benton County is CLOSED beginning June 1, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will remove the bridge deck/driving surface and replace it with a new surface. In addition to the new driving surface, the contractor also will install new guardrail at the ends of the bridge.

The current structure was built in 1973 and is experiencing increasing deterioration. Approximately 655 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Traffic impacts:

  • All lanes of Route 83 will be CLOSED beginning 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 1 for the duration of the project
  • Drivers will have access to entrances on either end of the bridge, but will not be able to drive through the work zone
  • Drivers will be directed to a signed detour using Benton County Routes K, and B and Missouri Routes 54 and 83
  • Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the bridge closing

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Project information:

  • Prime contractor – Lehman Construction LLC, California
  • Total project cost: $1.8 million
  • Contract completion date: December 1, 2021

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com