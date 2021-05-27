Bridge Over Truman Lake To Close Until December For Repairs

If you plan to be west of Lake of the Ozarks in Benton County after June 1st, you might need alternate route.
MoDOT says the Route 83 bridge over Truman Lake will be closed for resurfacing.
New guard rails will also be added during the project.
Signs and message boards will be in place to alert drivers and to give instructions.
The work on the bridge is expected to wrap up December 1st at a cost of $1.8 million dollars.
***Additional Info***
Route 83/Truman Lake Bridge CLOSED Beginning June 1 for Rehab Project
Benton County – Drivers should look for alternate routes when the Missouri Route 83 bridge over Truman Lake in Benton County is CLOSED beginning June 1, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Contractor crews will remove the bridge deck/driving surface and replace it with a new surface. In addition to the new driving surface, the contractor also will install new guardrail at the ends of the bridge.
The current structure was built in 1973 and is experiencing increasing deterioration. Approximately 655 vehicles cross the bridge daily.
Traffic impacts:
- All lanes of Route 83 will be CLOSED beginning 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 1 for the duration of the project
- Drivers will have access to entrances on either end of the bridge, but will not be able to drive through the work zone
- Drivers will be directed to a signed detour using Benton County Routes K, and B and Missouri Routes 54 and 83
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the bridge closing
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
Project information:
- Prime contractor – Lehman Construction LLC, California
- Total project cost: $1.8 million
- Contract completion date: December 1, 2021