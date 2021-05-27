Bridge Over Truman Lake To Close Until December For Repairs

If you plan to be west of Lake of the Ozarks in Benton County after June 1st, you might need alternate route.

MoDOT says the Route 83 bridge over Truman Lake will be closed for resurfacing.

New guard rails will also be added during the project.

Signs and message boards will be in place to alert drivers and to give instructions.

The work on the bridge is expected to wrap up December 1st at a cost of $1.8 million dollars.

***Additional Info***

Route 83/Truman Lake Bridge CLOSED Beginning June 1 for Rehab Project