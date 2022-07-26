News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News

Bridge Work To Get Underway On 54 Over Missouri River

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 25, 2022 , ,

Overnight maintenance begins over the weekend on the eastbound and westbound Route-54 Missouri River bridges in Jefferson City.

MoDOT says, during the work, one bridge at a time will be reduced to a single lane of traffic.

Crews will also close the entrance ramps from McCarty Street and Main Street to eastbound-54, as well as the entrance ramp from Route-W to westbound-54.

The work is scheduled to be done between 6:30pm and 5am with signage in place telling motorists where they can go.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire District Asking Public For Help To Pass Tax Increase

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News State News

Camden County Library District Offering “Cooling Centers” During Heatwave

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Couple Of Arrests Made By HWP Over The Weekend

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire District Asking Public For Help To Pass Tax Increase

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News State News

Camden County Library District Offering “Cooling Centers” During Heatwave

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Couple Of Arrests Made By HWP Over The Weekend

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Representative Lisa Thomas To Hold Town Hall On Healthcare Access For The Lake Area

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com