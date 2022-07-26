Overnight maintenance begins over the weekend on the eastbound and westbound Route-54 Missouri River bridges in Jefferson City.

MoDOT says, during the work, one bridge at a time will be reduced to a single lane of traffic.

Crews will also close the entrance ramps from McCarty Street and Main Street to eastbound-54, as well as the entrance ramp from Route-W to westbound-54.

The work is scheduled to be done between 6:30pm and 5am with signage in place telling motorists where they can go.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.