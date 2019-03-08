Brumley Man Charged After Violent Domestic Dispute

A Brumley man faces felony charges in connection to a domestic assault which, reportedly, happened back in early June of 2018. The probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that Brent Whittle assaulted his wife who had returned to the residence to grab some belongings. During the incident, according to the statement, Whittle pulled the victim by her hair through a window, choked her and threatened to hit her in the head with a hammer before throwing her onto the ground and striking her in the mid-section with a shotgun. A deputy arrived on the scene and obtained a search warrant and, during the search, discovered a shotgun in a pick-up truck and two loaded weapons inside the residence. A glass pipe and two small bags, also found in the pick-up, reportedly field tested for methamphetamine. Whittle is charged with two counts of domestic assault, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a controlled substance. Bond was set at $200-thousand.