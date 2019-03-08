News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Brumley Man Charged After Violent Domestic Dispute

By Leave a Comment

A Brumley man faces felony charges in connection to a domestic assault which, reportedly, happened back in early June of 2018. The probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that Brent Whittle assaulted his wife who had returned to the residence to grab some belongings. During the incident, according to the statement, Whittle pulled the victim by her hair through a window, choked her and threatened to hit her in the head with a hammer before throwing her onto the ground and striking her in the mid-section with a shotgun. A deputy arrived on the scene and obtained a search warrant and, during the search, discovered a shotgun in a pick-up truck and two loaded weapons inside the residence. A glass pipe and two small bags, also found in the pick-up, reportedly field tested for methamphetamine. Whittle is charged with two counts of domestic assault, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a controlled substance. Bond was set at $200-thousand.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!