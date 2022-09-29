Brumley Man Facing More Children Porn Charges

A 75-year-old Brumley man recently charged with felony possession of child porn in Miller County now finds himself facing more charges.

Richard Thurman is accused in the child porn case of possessing multiple computers containing over 140 images of porn and more than 700 exploitation images.

Those allegations date back to November, 2021, while the new charges…misdemeanors second-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault special victims…date back to earlier this month.

A summons was issued to Thurman for the misdemeanor case while he remains free on the felony case after posting a $50-thousand bond.

Thurman is next scheduled to be in court on October 5th.