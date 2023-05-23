Brumley Man Free On Bond Following Drug Charges In Miller County

A 51-year-old Brumley man is free after posting a $25-thousand bond on a drug charge in Miller County.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies teamed up Monday with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force to execute a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 800-block of Rte-C.

Seized during the search was an undisclosed quantity of suspected methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

Taken into custody and formally charged with possession of a controlled substance was David Dixon.

Dixon was taken to the Miller County Jail before bonding out.