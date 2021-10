A one-vehicle wreck along Swinging Bridges Road, west of 42 in Miller County, comes to an end with the driver suffering moderate injuries and charged with DWI and other driving-related offenses. The highway patrol report indicates it happened around 2:00 Sunday morning when the pickup driven by 44-year-old William Devore, of Brumley, traveled off the roadway before striking a tree. Devore was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional.