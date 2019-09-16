News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Brumley Man Sentenced to More Than Two Decades for Sex Crimes with Minors

Miller Co. Prosecutor Ben Winfrey

A Brumley man is sentenced to 47 years in the department of corrections after pleading guilty in Miller County to sex-related charges involving two female juveniles under the age of 14. That’s according to Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey who says Dillon Hail was sentenced to 20 years on each of two separate cases in which he was charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy deviate sexual intercourse and statutory rape or attempted statutory rape. Hail was also sentenced to another seven years on a second charge of statutory rape…all three of the sentences are to be served concurrently which means Hail will spend a maximum 27 of the 47 years in the DOC.

