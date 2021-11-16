Brush Fire In Osage Beach Looked More Dangerous Than Actually Was

What was initially reported as an out of control brush fire in Osage Beach sends firefighters into action Saturday evening.

Deputy Chief Michael Oakes says the call was received to a vacant lot in the area of Court Circle off Bluff Drive and, upon first glance, looked to be more spectacular than it ended up being “We found 2 to 3 acres burning. It was caused from a previous fire in the day…a guy was burning yard waste and it just got out of control. You know, unattended and then the winds just came up.”

Mutual aid was summoned but cancelled before they could reach the scene.

It took about an hour to put the blaze out.

There were no structures damaged or injuries reported.