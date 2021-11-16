News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Brush Fire In Osage Beach Looked More Dangerous Than Actually Was

By

What was initially reported as an out of control brush fire in Osage Beach sends firefighters into action Saturday evening.

Deputy Chief Michael Oakes says the call was received to a vacant lot in the area of Court Circle off Bluff Drive and, upon first glance, looked to be more spectacular than it ended up being “We found 2 to 3 acres burning. It was caused from a previous fire in the day…a guy was burning yard waste and it just got out of control. You know, unattended and then the winds just came up.”

Mutual aid was summoned but cancelled before they could reach the scene.

It took about an hour to put the blaze out.

There were no structures damaged or injuries reported.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com