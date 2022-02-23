A well-known lake area auction house has been enlisted to take care of clearing out hundreds of items left behind in the, now closed, Quality Inn Hotel in Lake Ozark…“New microwaves, new TV’s, new commercial signage and lightings…furniture and artwork, banquets and tables….coolers and freezers, all of this stuff looks brand new.”

Rick Bryant, from the Bryant Auction House says however, the real story isn’t about the auction but, rather, what the developer plans to do with the profits…“The Osage Nation and Casino has volunteered to give all of the profits from this event is going to the Kids Harbor and the CADV.”

The benefit auction, set for 10:00-AM on March 5th, will also clear the way for the Osage Casino company to level the site which is expected to be part of the bigger development to include a future casino.

An open house to preview the items being put up for the auction is set for this Friday, from 10-AM until 12-noon.