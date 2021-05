In Pulaski County, a Buckhorn man is dead after he was ejected from his SUV.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Johnny Curtis was driving on I-44 near mile marker 157 when he went off the right side of the road, crashed into an embankment and then went airborne.

Investigators say the GMC Yukon rolled over and Curtis was thrown from the truck.

He was pronounced dead at General Leonard Wood Army Hospital.

Troopers say Curtis was not wearing a seat belt and the SUV was totaled.