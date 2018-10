It’s budget time in Osage Beach.

City Administrator Jeana Woods says they’re expecting the budget for 2019 to be pretty similar to the current spending plan.

The Board of Aldermen will be holding special budget meetings Monday and Tuesday and then again November 6th and 8th. Each of those meetings will begin at 6pm in City Hall.