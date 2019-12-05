News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Budget Vote Scheduled in Osage Beach

The budget is the main item on the agenda for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen. A public hearing and first reading of the proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2020 is scheduled at their meeting to take place tonight at 6pm. Proposed expenditures for the next year are estimated at just over $29.6 million, which is similar to what has been budgeted the last two years. Also on the agenda is a request for just under $59,000 to install bullet-resistant glass in city hall, some amendments to the current year’s budget, and a plan guidelines for investing the city’s money.

