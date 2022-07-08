Former Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy and current Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel is speaking out over an officer-involved shooting back in February.

Court documents show the suspect in the case is a juvenile who approached Chief Twitchel in a threatening manner during a standoff that took place in the middle of Highway 65, which is where he was unfortunately shot.

The disposition shows Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice, along with some deputies and other civilians, were on scene at the time.

In a final report compiled by Dallas County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Barker, he writes that the use of force was justified because Twitchel “reasonably believed that such force was necessary to protect himself as well as others against an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury.”

The investigation into Chief Twitchel’s use of force is now officially closed.