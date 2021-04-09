Buffalo Man Facing Charges For Harassing Area Woman And Fighting With Police

A Buffalo man is facing numerous charges after an investigation by the Dallas County Sheriff’s office.

According to a release, an unidentified victim contacted the Sheriff’s office after getting a message from resident Jack Lawson on social media, which contained sexually explicit content.

Officers contacted Lawson and questioned him at the office.

Investigators say the next day, the victim contacted the Sheriff’s office again, saying Lawson had been sending her threatening messages.

When Deputies arrived at his house, he began to shout and attempted to fight with them.

He’s being held on a $30,000 bond with a court date set for April 13th.