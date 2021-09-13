News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bulldogs Bartender Loses Battle For His Life After UTV Crash

By

The lake area is mourning the loss of a treasured bartender.

According to Bulldogs Beach House in Sunrise Beach, 65-year-old JT Keating, aka “The Captain,” passed away while battling for his life at University Hospital in Columbia.

Keating was struck by 78-year-old Gerald Alvey of Camdenton, who was driving a UTV in the parking lot at Bulldogs on September 3rd.

That driver also hit a parked car, a building and is currently facing DWI charges.

Bulldogs closed for several days following the crash, while Keating battled his critical injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and additional charges are expected.

 

Here is a statement posted to Facebook from the team at Bulldogs:

As many of you already know, there is a big hole in the Bulldogs family as we lost our co-worker, mentor and most of all dear friend.

JT “the Captain” Keating was our “grumpy old man” with a heart of pure gold.

He will be missed by so many and Bulldogs will never be the same without him.

We were so blessed to have him apart of our family here for so many years.

We are heart broken, continued prayers for all involved are greatly appreciated.

Rest In Peace Captain we all love you.

