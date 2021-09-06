Bulldogs Beach House Bartender In Critical Condition After UTV Crash

A 78-year-old man is facing DWI charges after his UTV strikes the Bartender at Bulldogs Beach House in Sunrise Beach.

According to the Highway Patrol, Gerald Alvey of Camdenton was in a 2006 Polaris Ranger when he struck 65-year-old Jeremiah Keating of Roach, who’s also known as JT, while he was in the parking lot.

Troopers say Alvey also struck a parked car and hit a home as well.

Keating was flown to University Hospital in Columbia where he remains in stable but critical condition.

Officials with Bulldogs Beach House say they’ve decided to remain closed through the holiday weekend to focus on JT’s recovery.