Bulldogs Beach House Sets Up GoFundMe For Bartender Struck By UTV

The Bartender at Bulldogs beach house in Sunrise Beach continues fighting for his life after he was hit by a UTV over the holiday weekend.

65-year-old Jeramiah “JT” Keating was walking in the parking lot when 78-year-old Gerald Alvey of Camdenton struck him with a Polaris UTV, before crashing into a parked car and a building.

JT was flown to University Hospital in Columbia where he was last reported in stable, but critical condition.

Alvey was taken to the Camden County Jail where he faces DWI charges.

A GoFundMe has been setup by the bar to help JT with medical expenses while he recovers.

Here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-jts-recovery-expenses