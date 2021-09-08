News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Bulldogs Beach House Sets Up GoFundMe For Bartender Struck By UTV

By

The Bartender at Bulldogs beach house in Sunrise Beach continues fighting for his life after he was hit by a UTV over the holiday weekend.

65-year-old Jeramiah “JT” Keating was walking in the parking lot when 78-year-old Gerald Alvey of Camdenton struck him with a Polaris UTV, before crashing into a parked car and a building.

JT was flown to University Hospital in Columbia where he was last reported in stable, but critical condition.

Alvey was taken to the Camden County Jail where he faces DWI charges.

A GoFundMe has been setup by the bar to help JT with medical expenses while he recovers.

Here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-jts-recovery-expenses

