BUPD Day Proclaimed By Gov. Parson

You may have seen a sign or two traveling around Missouri instructing you to buckle up and put your phone down. That will be the main theme on Friday of this week. Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed October 22nd, as Buckle Up Phone Down Day. Nicole Hood, a highway safety and traffic engineer for MoDOT, says the purpose of the day is pretty self-explanatory…

NEWS-10-20-2021 BUPD DAY - 20th October 2021

The public awareness campaign is designed to reduce the number of fatal and other injury traffic accidents caused by inattention. In 2020 alone, those who were unbuckled in Missouri highway traffic crashes accounted for a majority of the highway-related fatalities.