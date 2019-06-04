Burglaries Under Investigation in Camden County

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is turning to the public for any possible information after receiving numerous reports of motorhomes and campers being broken into at the Trap Shoot Gun Range on A-Road in Linn Creek. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says preliminary investigation has determined, at least, a dozen burglaries reported so far…

Page also says the investigation is being hampered by the department having to track down who many of the owners are…

Anyone with information about the break-ins is being encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office (573-346-2243).