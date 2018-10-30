News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Burglary Reported at Dogwood Animal Shelter

Police in Osage Beach are investigating a burglary at the Dogwood Animal Shelter on Runabout Drive. Lieutenant Michael O’Day says shelter staff arrived to work on the morning of the 24th and discovered something had happened…

      NEWS-10-30-18 Dogwood Burglary BOOST - 30th October 2018

Lieutenant O’Day also says there was no sign of forced entry and a back door may have been unlocked allowing the suspect, or suspects, to get into the shelter. Surveillance video is being examined by Osage Beach police and, at this time, there are no suspects identified.

