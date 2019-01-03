News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Burglary Suspect Granted Bond Reduction

A judge has granted a request to reduce the bond for a Barnett man accused of burglary, assault, and resisting arrest. Dylan Vaughn was arrested along with two other people following an incident in Versailles in mid-November. He appeared in court Wednesday seeking a reduction in his $200,000 bond. The judge modified the bond to $50,000 with 10% cash or surety. Upon posting bond, Vaughn must be monitored by a GPS unit and cannot go within 4 miles of an address on W. Jasper in Versailles, where the alleged incident took place. Vaughn will be back in court for a disposition hearing March 5th. One other defendant has already entered a plea deal, while charges are still pending against the third.

