Burglary Suspect Was Trying to “Save Mannequins from Sex Trafficking”

We have more details on a story we brought you Tuesday about an Eldon man charged with property damage and second-degree burglary. According to a probable cause statement filed on the case, James Isaac Short was apparently trying to save mannequins from sex trafficking when he allegedly broke through a large window at Mi Dream Angels on Bagnell Dam Boulevard. A bouncer at a bar across the street claims to have witnessed Short breaking the window and says he ran across the street to pull from the business. Two other people helped hold Short down until authorities arrived on scene.