Burglary Suspects Taken Into Custody

Two people from Jefferson City are facing charges for allegedly breaking into a home in Camden County. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a panic alarm at a home on Singing Oaks Drive in Sunrise Beach Thursday. When they arrived, the resident told deputies two men had broken into his home. The man told the responding officer he had shot at one of the suspects with a crossbow before the two men fled the scene in a car. That vehicle was later located by Sunrise Beach Police and both suspects were taken into custody. 27-year old Chad Brewer and 26-year old Shawnelle Yarbrough are charged with first-degree burglary and were taken to the Camden County Jail.