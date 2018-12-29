News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Burglary,Assault Suspect Requesting Bond Reduction

A suspect in an assault and burglary case will be in court this week asking for a bond reduction. Dylan Vaughn of Barnett was one of three people charged after the incident in Versailles in mid-November. He’s accused of first-degree assault, resisting arrest by fleeing, and first-degree burglary. His bond is currently set at $200,000 with 10% cash or surety allowed. His reduction hearing is set for January 2nd. Sage Bridwell of Kansas already entered guilty pleas to charges of second-degree burglary and received a suspended imposition of sentence with five years of probation. The third defendant, Amber Comstock, is charged with first-degree burglary. Her bond was reduced to $5,000 with 10% cash or surety allowed and GPS monitoring.

Filed Under: Local News

