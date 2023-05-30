Busiest Memorial Day Holiday on Record at the Lake of the Ozarks???

It’s still too early to tell but there are reports circulating that the long Memorial Day holiday weekend which just ended may have been the busiest on record at Lake of the Ozarks. Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director Heather Brown says the jury will remain out until sales and lodging tax collections start coming in. However, if a report from Uber driver Jayme Lester means anything, those holiday reports just may end up being accurate.

Another gauge of how the overall season will end up is just a month away when the July 4th holiday rolls around.