Business 5 In Camdenton To Be Repaired Thanks To A Grant

By

Work on Business 5 in Camdenton will start in the spring of 2022.

It’ll be happening because of a grant the city was awarded.

“We approached the state last fall, in October and November, knowing that these grant funds are available” says City Administrator Jeff Hooker, “and we were notified about a week and a half ago, that we were the recipients of nearly a half-million dollars….in order to completely re-mill, re-engineer and resurface north and south Business 5 through Camdenton.”

Hooker tells KRMS News the road, which only a few years ago was the main highway through town, has really become difficult to maintain in recent years “it is a city owned road and it has been a concern for us….we’ve had to spend a lot of money filling potholes and doing crack repairs.”

Hooker says the current road conditions on Business 5 draw complaints from some motorists.

He says the project is set to begin next Spring and the money’s being awarded by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Hooker was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

 

****Additional Info:

Grant Announcement

The City of Camdenton is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to aid in the rehabilitation of Business Route 5 through Camdenton. The City has been working with Cochran Engineers to facilitate this project and obtain this funding.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program is a competitive grant program authorized by Congress, funded under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, and designed to help small cities and towns meet a broad range of community development needs. Mayor John McNabb stated, ‘This funding will address infrastructure needs to continue building our economy and improving the quality of life for the residents of Camdenton.’

 

