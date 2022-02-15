Venues around the lake are gearing up to participate in the 2022 Mardi Gras Pub Crawl that will take place from February 18th through the 21st. Those interested in participating can download an exclusive pub crawl passport app on the Google Play store and Apple app store. Transportation via buses will not be provided at this year’s event, but organizers say there will be other opportunities such as local shuttle companies. A list of the shuttle service providers, as well as complete details of the event can be found on their website, www.LakePubCrawl.com.

