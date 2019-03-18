Busy Weekend for Lake Area Fire Districts

No rest for the weary for firefighters in the Lake Area…coming on the heels of assisting Sunrise Beach at the Branding Iron fire early Saturday morning, personnel from several area departments also responded just a few hours later to the Southwood Shores condominium fire in the Lake Ozark District. All totaled, there were eight assisting districts from around the Lake Area and the region at each of the fires with six of those districts…Sunrise Beach, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Mid-County, Gravois and Rocky Mount…providing personnel at both fires. A little later on, personnel from the Rocky Mount and the Southwest Camden County Districts then had to take care of natural cover fires. Rocky Mount responded to an area along Y-14 with homes in danger. By the time it was out, one home and a dock had damage. The Southwest district, which also helped at the Sunrise Beach fire, then responded during the early evening hours to an area along Storm Ridge Road to battle a natural cover fire described as being about two acres in size. Those fires were quickly brought under control and there were no injuries reported.