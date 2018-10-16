“Buy Missouri” Campaign Places Spotlight on Missouri Businesses, Products

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe is touring the state this week in support of the Buy Missouri campaign, aimed at getting state residents to buy products manufactured and produced here.

Kehoe says the program could expand to the state and local governments, as well. They’re researching legislation to require that priority is given to Missouri companies and products for government contracts and purchases, even if it’s not always the cheapest option.

To learn more about the program, go to www.buymissouri.net.