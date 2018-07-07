BWI Checkpoint Coming in July

The Water Patrol Division of the Highway Patrol says they’ll be trying again to nab intoxicated boaters later this month. They’ve announced plans hold a BWI checkpoint on Lake of the Ozarks at some point during the month of July. Boaters who come across the checkpoints may be stopped and checked for impairment. Officers may also check your boat’s safety equipment during the process. Anyone suspected of being impaired by either alcohol or drugs will be subjected to a field sobriety test.