C.E.R.T. Plans Open House to Discuss Training Courses

The Camden County Community Emergency Response Team is getting ready to begin a new series of training courses for those interested in helping their community during times of emergencies or disasters. For those who want to learn more before they jump into the training, there will be an open house where you can ask any questions you may have. That open house is scheduled for Monday evening at 5:30. The training classes will be held on Mondays and Thursdays beginning March 14th. The open house and training courses will all be held at the Camden County EMA building located at 12 VFW Road in Camdenton.